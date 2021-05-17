Cadence Bank NA Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $231.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,759. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.07 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.76. The stock has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

