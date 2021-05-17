Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,888 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.14% of Caesars Entertainment worth $26,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $98.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $106.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $9,145,700 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

