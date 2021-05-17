Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Callaway Golf traded as high as $34.43 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 47964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELY. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.