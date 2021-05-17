Canaccord Genuity Boosts Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target to C$100.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of ONEX traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$86.72. 30,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,296. The company has a market cap of C$7.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.62. Onex has a 12-month low of C$56.12 and a 12-month high of C$87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

