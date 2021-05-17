Canaccord Genuity Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.19.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$32.34. The company had a trading volume of 798,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,573. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.52. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

