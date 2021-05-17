Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $132.94

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$132.94 and last traded at C$132.86, with a volume of 292845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$132.53.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$126.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$115.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.8600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$311,175.20. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51. Insiders sold 61,895 shares of company stock worth $7,433,702 in the last quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

