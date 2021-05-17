Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $95.44

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$95.44 and last traded at C$96.27, with a volume of 414511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$489.58.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.52 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$467.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$449.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.