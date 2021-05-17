Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $6.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.27. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.81 EPS.

CTC opened at C$255.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$226.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$211.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$192.00 and a 52 week high of C$265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.57 by C$1.83. The business had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

