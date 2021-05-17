Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$201.00 to C$219.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canadian Tire traded as high as C$265.00 and last traded at C$212.13, with a volume of 137367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$210.34.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$216.56.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$484,000.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$191.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

