Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.30

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.30 and last traded at C$35.25, with a volume of 146398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.47.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CU. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.41. The firm has a market cap of C$9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478 over the last three months.
About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.