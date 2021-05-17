Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.30

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.30 and last traded at C$35.25, with a volume of 146398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CU. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.41. The firm has a market cap of C$9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total value of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478 over the last three months.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

