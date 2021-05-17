Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$10.16 and last traded at C$9.83, with a volume of 3884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.74.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.9785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.17%. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -176.73%.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.23.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

