Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.15

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.15 and traded as high as $22.00. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 39,134 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $302.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $233,248.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $52,313.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $636,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $43,737.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,309 shares of company stock worth $3,089,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 69.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.