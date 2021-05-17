Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,253,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

