Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,065 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY stock opened at $94.91 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $112.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.85.

