Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

