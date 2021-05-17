Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

