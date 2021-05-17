Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,431 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

