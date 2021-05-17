Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 656 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $441.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.77 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.01 and a 200 day moving average of $441.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

