Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 12-Month High at $160.48

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.48 and last traded at $160.32, with a volume of 87671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

