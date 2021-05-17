Carbon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $408,848.00 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $7.79 million and approximately $408,848.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00089796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00441776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00227575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.82 or 0.01344845 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00042161 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,865,047 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

