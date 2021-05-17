Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,517,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,761,000 after buying an additional 363,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $38.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

