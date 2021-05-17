CargoX Market Cap Hits $43.20 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $43.20 million and approximately $286,308.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CargoX Profile

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,525,940 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

