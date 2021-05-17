Carl Cavers Buys 472 Shares of Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) insider Carl Cavers acquired 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,803.04 ($2,355.68).

Shares of Sumo Group stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 372.50 ($4.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,710. Sumo Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a one year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 359.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 324.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £637.91 million and a P/E ratio of 374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

