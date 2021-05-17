CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.82 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOTZ. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $5.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

