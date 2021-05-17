CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Barrington Research

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 269.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LOTZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 69,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,643. CarLotz has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.32.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOTZ. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $38,925,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $9,930,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $9,857,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $4,450,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

