Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 4.8%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) shares were down 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $225.56 and last traded at $226.10. Approximately 52,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,462,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.32 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.35.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total transaction of $3,078,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares in the company, valued at $10,318,235.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $14,782,457.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at $678,568.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,032 shares of company stock worth $265,650,843 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Carvana by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

