Cashhand (CHND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50,022.00

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. Cashhand has a market capitalization of $902,085.08 and approximately $50,022.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashhand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00003521 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cashhand has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00031633 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001190 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000313 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cashhand Profile

Cashhand (CHND) is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 580,178 coins. The official website for Cashhand is www.cashhand.info . Cashhand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashhand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashhand directly using US dollars.

