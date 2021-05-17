Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $42,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Caterpillar by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Caterpillar by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.14. The company had a trading volume of 55,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,979. The stock has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average of $200.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

