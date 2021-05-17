Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.35.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $242.04. 34,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $245.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

