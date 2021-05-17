Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

CPCAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of CPCAY stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $6.61.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

