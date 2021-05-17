Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Capitalization of $267.34 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $267.34 million and $66.80 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00086237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00022805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.75 or 0.01263105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00065103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00116050 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,564,960,426 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

