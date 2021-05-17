Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.14

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $27.90. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 284,359 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

