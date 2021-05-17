Celo Trading 23.1% Higher Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.05 or 0.00013595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $345.42 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00089284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.00450122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00228573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004928 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.58 or 0.01325392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.