Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resource Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after buying an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,493,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.