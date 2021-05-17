Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.75.
Shares of CG traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,383. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12.
In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last three months.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
