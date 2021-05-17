Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.75.

Shares of CG traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,383. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Insiders have sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 over the last three months.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

