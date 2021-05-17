Centric Cash Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Centric Cash has a market cap of $3.32 million and $637,326.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,184,467,289 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

