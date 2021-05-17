CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) Trading Down 94.2%

CENTRIC HEALTH Corp (TSE:CHH)’s stock price dropped 94.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 218,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 463,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.27.

About CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH)

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

