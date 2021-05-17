Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 4%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.61 and last traded at $24.73. 7,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 623,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Get Certara alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 2,554.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,678,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,231,000 after buying an additional 1,601,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,076,000.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.