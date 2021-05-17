CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

About CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through six segments: Generation-Traditional Energy, Generation-New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.