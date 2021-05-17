CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 21,526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 38,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFVI)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.