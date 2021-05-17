CHADS VC (CHADS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,541.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $30,541.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00084325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.61 or 0.01303923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00065500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00115483 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,965,863 coins and its circulating supply is 46,481,013 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

