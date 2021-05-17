Champion Industries (OTCMKTS:CHMP) Trading Up 41.5%

Champion Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHMP) shares were up 41.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Champion Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHMP)

Champion Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial printer, business forms manufacturer, wide-format printing, office products and office furniture supplier, and mailing solutions provider primarily in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana. It operates through two segments, Printing and Office Products and Furniture.

