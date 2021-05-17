ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.30

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 6042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

