ChartEx 24 Hour Volume Reaches $61,599.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $744,796.88 and $61,599.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00090394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.00 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00229783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.01303241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042902 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

