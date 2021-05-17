Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.11

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.11 and last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 9434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.86.

CSH.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.40. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,871.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,742.86%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

