ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.29 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $385,539.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,008.70 or 0.99924850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00050504 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00194042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004542 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

