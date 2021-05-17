ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other ChemoCentryx news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $229,336.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $120,222.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $10.44 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $728.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

