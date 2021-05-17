Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.40

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.40 and last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

