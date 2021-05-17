Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $109.87. 204,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,548,633. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

