Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,633. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

